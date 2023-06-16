News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network

West Lothian crime: Man arrested after police seize £98,000 worth of drugs including cocaine and cannabis

A mid four-figure sum of cash was also recovered in intelligence-led operation
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged after drugs with an estimated value of £98,000 were recovered in West Lothian.

On the morning of Thursday, 15 June, 2023, warrants were carried out at two properties in the Rowan Drive area of Blackburn and the Glenalmond area of Whitburn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Quantities of cocaine, cannabis and etizolam were recovered from the properties, along with a mid four-figure sum of cash.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged after drugs with an estimated value of £98,000 were recovered in West Lothian.A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged after drugs with an estimated value of £98,000 were recovered in West Lothian.
A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged after drugs with an estimated value of £98,000 were recovered in West Lothian.
Most Popular

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday, 13 July, 2023.

Officers continue to follow positive lines of enquiry.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of West Lothian that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Read More
Edinburgh crime: Man taken to hospital after serious daytime assault at St Mark'...