A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged after drugs with an estimated value of £98,000 were recovered in West Lothian.

On the morning of Thursday, 15 June, 2023, warrants were carried out at two properties in the Rowan Drive area of Blackburn and the Glenalmond area of Whitburn.

Quantities of cocaine, cannabis and etizolam were recovered from the properties, along with a mid four-figure sum of cash.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday, 13 July, 2023.

Officers continue to follow positive lines of enquiry.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of West Lothian that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

