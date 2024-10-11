West Lothian crime: Man arrested in connection with the death of Gary Nicol in Livingston
On September 26, police were called to a report of an injured man in Bankton Lane at around 2am. Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man, Gary Nicol, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Nicol’s death was being treated as unexplained following a post mortem examination on September 27. But a murder investigation was launched following further enquiries by a team of specialist officers.
Detectives have now established that Mr Nicol drove to Bankton Lane in his black Ford Mondeo car and arrived on the street at around midnight on Thursday, September 26. The registration of his car is GN02 GRN.
Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are carrying out extensive enquiries into the ‘complex investigation’ alongside officers from the local division and operational support units. On October 8, police launched an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to detectives.
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday October 11 and enquiries in Mr Nicol’s death are ongoing.