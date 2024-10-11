Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Murder detectives investigating the death of a man in Livingston have arrested a 25-year-old man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 26, police were called to a report of an injured man in Bankton Lane at around 2am. Emergency services attended and a 50-year-old man, Gary Nicol, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary Nicol was pronounced dead on September 26 after police were called to a report of an injured man in Bankton in Livingston | Police Scotland

Mr Nicol’s death was being treated as unexplained following a post mortem examination on September 27. But a murder investigation was launched following further enquiries by a team of specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives have now established that Mr Nicol drove to Bankton Lane in his black Ford Mondeo car and arrived on the street at around midnight on Thursday, September 26. The registration of his car is GN02 GRN.

Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team are carrying out extensive enquiries into the ‘complex investigation’ alongside officers from the local division and operational support units. On October 8, police launched an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to detectives.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Friday October 11 and enquiries in Mr Nicol’s death are ongoing.