West Lothian crime: Man charged after riding an off road motorbike on public footpaths and roadways in Whitburn
A man has been charged with multiple offences in West Lothian.
Police investigating the use of off-road motorbikes on public footpaths in West Lothian have charged a man.
The 37-year-old has been charged with multiple offences and his motorbike has also been seized after police were called to an incident in Whitburn.
In a statement, Police Scotland added: “We continue to appeal for information from communities in West Lothian to identify those responsible for this type of Anti-Social Behaviour by either phoning 101 or via the Police Scotland ‘Contact Us’ form. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”