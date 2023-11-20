A 19-year-old man has been arrested, cautioned and charged following the serious assault of a 75-year-old man in Uphall a week ago.

The incident happened at around 12.35am on Monday, November 13, in East Main Street. The 19-year-old is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court at a later date.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and would like to thank the public for their help and co-operation in this investigation.