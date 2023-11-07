3 . 30 years of domestic abuse

An Edinburgh man carried out a shocking 30 year campaign of domestic abuse against his partner including strangling her and breaking her finger. Gavin Munro, 62, repeatedly abused and assaulted his victim over three decades when he would come home drunk from sessions in his local pub. Munro regularly punched the woman to the face leaving her with black eyes, seized her by the hair and dragged her along the ground. The thug also pulled a knife on the woman during one attack while he also left her with a broken finger during a separate savage incident at the couple’s Edinburgh home. Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the father-of-four would often target his partner in front of their children leaving the family in fear of his drunken behaviour. Sheriff Anderson placed Munro on a two year supervision order and told him he must engage with the domestic abuse organisation, the Caledonian Mens Programme. Munro, of Gilmerton, Edinburgh, was also handed a non-harassment order banning him from having any contact with his victim for the next five years. Photo: Submitted