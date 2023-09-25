West Lothian crime: Man charged in connection with Livingston hit and run in Queens Crescent
A man was found in the street with serious injuries on Friday.
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit and run which left a man with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to Queens Crescent in Livingston at around 10.55pm on Friday, September 22 following reports of a pedestrian having been hit by a car. The 46-year-old victim was found injured in the street and was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury.
A Police Scotland spokesman said a 20-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and he is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court at a later date. He added that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.