A man was found in the street with serious injuries on Friday.

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit and run which left a man with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Queens Crescent in Livingston at around 10.55pm on Friday, September 22 following reports of a pedestrian having been hit by a car. The 46-year-old victim was found injured in the street and was taken to hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

