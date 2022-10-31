West Lothian crime: Man charged with attempted murder after serious assault in Livingston
A man is due to appear in court after being charged with attempted murder.
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 10:13am
Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old man with attempted murder. The emergency services were called to the Shiel Walk area of Livingston after receiving reports that a 53-year-old man was seriously assaulted.
The man was taken to hospital and his condition has been described as serious but stable by police. The 36-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Monday (October 31).