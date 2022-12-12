News you can trust since 1873
West Lothian crime: Man seriously assaulted by gang of people in Livingston

Man seriously assaulted after being approached by group in Livingston

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Livingston.
Officers are appealing for information after a man was seriously assaulted in Livingston at the weekend. The incident happened at around 2am on Sunday (December 11) police said, on a footpath between Camps Rigg and Sutherland Way.According to police, the 28-year-old man was walking on the path when he was approached by a group of six – four men and two women – and assaulted. He was rushed St John’s Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant John Bowerbank of Livingston CID said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this incident to get in touch. I am also asking anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV that might assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2563 of 11 December, 2022.