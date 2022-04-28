The incident happened in the Peel Path underpass, near Eliburn Mini-Market, Jackson Place, at around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old male was walking through the underpass when he was stopped by two males who threatened him and stole his phone. The muggers then ran off along Peel Path towards Eagle Brae.

The victim was not injured.

Both suspects were described as white, around 19 years old, of slim build, and roughly 6ft tall. They were wearing dark clothing and one was riding a mountain bike.

Detective Constable Steven Smith, of Livingston CID, said: “I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident or saw people matching the descriptions acting suspiciously around the area to contact us.

“We are also keen for any local residents with private CCTV which could assist to contact officers.

West Lothian crime: Police are appealing for information after a 19-year-old man was robbed in Livingston.