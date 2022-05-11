Tributes have been pouring in for young mum Aimee Cannon, by a shocked and devastated community.

Aimee’s workmates at Glo Tanning & Beauty in Edinburgh have launched a Go Fund Me Page to help the family with funeral costs.

On the page, business owner Tracey wrote: “After receiving the devastating news of the tragic passing of our beautiful staff member and mother of two kids, Aimee Cannon, we would like to help raise funds to give her the best possible send off she deserves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These funds can help go towards Aimee’s funeral or straight to her beautiful children.”

The heartfelt statement from salon owner added: "I would like to thank every single on of you for all your messages.

“Your support means so much at this very heartbreaking time.

“I have passed all these messages on to Aimee’s devastated family.

‘We are going to miss our girly chats and lots of belly giggles’: Fundraiser launched to help with funeral of young mum killed in West Calder

"Aimee was a very much loved part of our team here at Glo Tanning & Beauty.

"We are going to miss our girly chats and lots of belly giggles...that laughter will stay with us forever.

"We will be back open today and we will try get through these extremely hard days the best we possibly can.”

To donate to the fundraiser, please click here.

Aimee was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent around 6.35pm on Saturday.