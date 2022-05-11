A man has been charged in connection with the death of Aimee Jane Cannon.

The 26-year-old was found with a number of serious injuries at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, around 6.35pm on Saturday, May 7.

Emergency services pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers have said that she had been the victim of a brutal and sustained attack.

Now, Police Scotland have now confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to her death.

He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday (May 11).

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Ms Cannon’s friend, Shannan Jai, said that her death would be “felt throughout the whole of the community”.

She told STV News: “She was the life and soul of any party. Aimee had a heart of gold and an infectious laugh.

“Anytime we were together she had me in fits of laughter, she was so funny and didn’t even know it just by being herself.

“West Lothian has lost a diamond of a girl.

“Aimee left her mark wherever she went, and nobody will forget her. I will cherish the memories we have until we meet again. Fly high princess.”

Tributes have been pouring in across social media as the community comes to terms with the loss.

One person wrote: “Sad and Tragic poor girl” and another added “how devastating for this family.”

"So sad r.i.p beautiful young girl taken to soon xxshine brightxx” and “So sad and so young too. Sending my condolences and prayers for her family and especially her children.. sleep tight darling xx” were also posted.