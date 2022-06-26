West Lothian crime news: Racist graffiti in Linlithgow being treated as a hate crime as police launch appeal

Graffiti in West Lothian is being treated as a hate crime.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:56 am
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 10:57 am

Officers in Linlithgow have released an appeal for information after racist graffiti was sprayed on a building at the Linlithgow Bridge playing fields.

It is thought to have happened between the evening of Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June, the old changing room building of Linlithgow Thistle was daubed with offensive language.

Police Constable Anthony Hunt said: “Due to the nature of the graffiti, we are treating this as a hate crime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who is able to identify those responsible, to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and using incident number 1629 of June 25, or call charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Read More

Read More
Family fury as woman dies of organ failure after going to hospital for knee oper...

Other crime news from West Lothian include two break ins in the Livingston area, which the police are now treating as connected as the same man was spotted at both.

West Lothian crime news: Racist graffiti in Linlithgow being treated as a hate crime as police launch appeal