Officers in Linlithgow have released an appeal for information after racist graffiti was sprayed on a building at the Linlithgow Bridge playing fields.

It is thought to have happened between the evening of Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June, the old changing room building of Linlithgow Thistle was daubed with offensive language.

Police Constable Anthony Hunt said: “Due to the nature of the graffiti, we are treating this as a hate crime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who is able to identify those responsible, to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and using incident number 1629 of June 25, or call charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Other crime news from West Lothian include two break ins in the Livingston area, which the police are now treating as connected as the same man was spotted at both.