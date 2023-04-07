Three cars, including two BMWs and an Audi, have been stolen from West Lothian drive ways after a spate of housebreaking.

The first break-in occurred between 11.30 pm on Wednesday and 12.05 am on Thursday this week at a property in Millburn Crescent, Armadale.

Keys for a red Audi RS4 were stolen from the property and the car was then taken from the driveway.

The second occurred a bit later the same night around 1.30 am, at a house in Cypress Glade, Adambrae, Livingston.

Again car keys were stolen from the house and two BMW cars, a white X5 and a grey M4 were then stolen from the driveway.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine based at Livingston CID said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously around either properties at the time the housebreakings occurred or anyone who has knowledge of where the stolen cars are now.

“At this time we are unable to say whether the two incidents are connected however we can’t rule that possibility out.”

Anyone who has information regarding either incident should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 0638 of 6 April 2023 for the Armadale break-in and incident number 0241 of 6 April for the Livingston one.

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

