News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
53 minutes ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
59 minutes ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
13 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
15 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
16 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years

West Lothian crime news: Three cars stolen from West Lothian drive way following housebreaking spate

Three cars have been stolen from driveways after a spate of break-ins in West Lothian.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 07:57 BST

Three cars, including two BMWs and an Audi, have been stolen from West Lothian drive ways after a spate of housebreaking.

The first break-in occurred between 11.30 pm on Wednesday and 12.05 am on Thursday this week at a property in Millburn Crescent, Armadale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keys for a red Audi RS4 were stolen from the property and the car was then taken from the driveway.

West Lothian crime news: Three cars stolen from West Lothian drive ways following two housebreaking spateWest Lothian crime news: Three cars stolen from West Lothian drive ways following two housebreaking spate
West Lothian crime news: Three cars stolen from West Lothian drive ways following two housebreaking spate
Most Popular

The second occurred a bit later the same night around 1.30 am, at a house in Cypress Glade, Adambrae, Livingston.

Again car keys were stolen from the house and two BMW cars, a white X5 and a grey M4 were then stolen from the driveway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant John Irvine based at Livingston CID said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously around either properties at the time the housebreakings occurred or anyone who has knowledge of where the stolen cars are now.

“At this time we are unable to say whether the two incidents are connected however we can’t rule that possibility out.”

Anyone who has information regarding either incident should contact police via 101 quoting incident number 0638 of 6 April 2023 for the Armadale break-in and incident number 0241 of 6 April for the Livingston one.

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Arthur's Seat murder: Man guilty of murdering pregnant wife by pushing her off Edinburgh landmark