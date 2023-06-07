No arrests have been made following a serious assault in West Lothian which left a man in hospital.

The incident happened in the Meadow Park area of Bathgate at about 4pm on Saturday, June 3.

Police said the injured man, 21, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in a serious but stable condition. His current condition is not known.

A man was rushed to hospital following an assault at Bathgate gala day on Saturday.

The park was filled with hundreds of people enjoying the Bathgate Gala Day celebrations.

An appeal was later launched by police keen to trace a man in connection with the incident who was seen leaving in the direction of Glasgow Road.

He was described as being white, aged 20-30, with stubble and short dark hair which was shaved at the sides. He was wearing a grey Nike top which had yellow shoulders and arms with a pink tick logo and matching shorts.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, Detective Inspector Graham Garvie said: “The area was busy at the time as there was a gala day ongoing and I know people will have witnessed what happened.

“I'm appealing to them, anyone who has information about the incident or anyone who recognises the description of the man we're keen to trace, to contact us.

“I'd also like to reassure the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident. However, officers are carrying out regular patrols of the area and anyone with concerns should speak to police, call 101 or, in the case of an emergency, 999.”