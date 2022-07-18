A blue Renault Clio, with registration plate SM11 AAZ, was stolen from outside a property on Newhouses Road in Broxburn, in the early hours of Wednesday, July 13.

Police enquiries have established that the car was used in another theft and a housebreaking, which also occurred early on Wednesday morning.

The first incident occurred at around 3.30am, when three men entered a building site on Canal Road in Winchburgh and stole two scaffolding poles.

Only ten minutes later, the group broke into a premises on Glass Crescent in Winchburgh and stole a quantity of cigarettes and a sum of cash, at around 3.40am.

The three suspects are described as wearing dark clothing with masks and gloves.

Detective Constable David McDougall, of Livingston CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the areas in the early hours of Wednesday morning who may have witnessed something.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the Renault Clio described either before or after these incidents. Also, anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area around the time of the incidents is urged to contact police as you may have captured footage that could assist with our investigation.”