Road Policing Officers from Edinburgh and Livingston were on a night shift patrol near Newton, West Lothian, when they discovered a vehicle in a lay-by.

The driver of the vehicle had cannabis in their possession and tested positive for the Class B drug on a Drug Wipe. They were also found to have no insurance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized the vehicle and arrested the individual, whose blood was taken for further testing.