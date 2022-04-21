Road Policing Officers from Edinburgh and Livingston were on a night shift patrol near Newton, West Lothian, when they discovered a vehicle in a lay-by.
Read More
Read MoreWest Lothian crime: Five-year-old girl attacked by dog in Livingston as police l...
The driver of the vehicle had cannabis in their possession and tested positive for the Class B drug on a Drug Wipe. They were also found to have no insurance.
Police seized the vehicle and arrested the individual, whose blood was taken for further testing.