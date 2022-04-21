West Lothian crime: Police arrest driver under the influence of cannabis

Police arrested a driver who tested positive for cannabis in West Lothian.

Road Policing Officers from Edinburgh and Livingston were on a night shift patrol near Newton, West Lothian, when they discovered a vehicle in a lay-by.

The driver of the vehicle had cannabis in their possession and tested positive for the Class B drug on a Drug Wipe. They were also found to have no insurance.

Police seized the vehicle and arrested the individual, whose blood was taken for further testing.

The driver tested positive for cannabis on a DrugWipe test.