Officers from Livingston and Bathgate Road Police stopped the Ford Transit on the A89 on Sunday night.

They discovered that the vehicle was displaying false registration plates and was carrying a Fiesta ST that had been stolen moments earlier in Bathgate.

The driver, who was also drunk and uninsured, has been arrested and is being held in custody for court.