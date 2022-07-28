West Lothian crime: Police in Livingston stop drunk driver with no licence and insurance

Police in West Lothian stopped a driver who tested over the drinking limit and had no licence, insurance or MOT.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 8:49 am

Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped a motorist in Craigshill.

The driver underwent a roadside alcohol test, and was found to be significantly over the limit. Police also discovered that he had no driving licence, no insurance, and no MOT.

The motorist was taken into custody, where he was held until he became sober, and his vehicle was seized.

He tested again at the police station, and provided a reading of 70 micrograms (μg) per 100 ml of blood.

Police have reported the driver to the Procurator Fiscal.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 μg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath or 50 μg per 100 ml of blood. Being convicted of drink driving can result in a driving ban, a £5000 fine or imprisonment.

