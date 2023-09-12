Watch more videos on Shots!

A car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning in the West Lothian town of Blackburn near Bathgate.

Officers responded at around 4.55am on Tuesday, 12 September following a report of a car on fire on Mosside Drive, Blackburn. There were no reports of any injuries. Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Detective Constable Chris Watson said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this incident. Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we would appeal to anyone who has any information surrounding the fire to come forward and speak to police.”