West Lothian crime: Police investigating car fire in Mosside Drive, Blackburn

Police appeal for information following wilful fire-raising
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 12th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST
A car was set on fire in the early hours of this morning in the West Lothian town of Blackburn near Bathgate.

Officers responded at around 4.55am on Tuesday, 12 September following a report of a car on fire on Mosside Drive, Blackburn. There were no reports of any injuries. Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Detective Constable Chris Watson said: “Thankfully nobody has been injured as a result of this incident. Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we would appeal to anyone who has any information surrounding the fire to come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 0481 of 12 September, 2023.