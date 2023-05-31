Police who stopped a vehicle in Livingston searched the driver and found up to £1,000 worth of cocaine.

The driver has now been reported to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service .

A tweet from Road Policing Scotland said: “#EdinburghRP stopped a vehicle in Livingston. Familiar smell of cannabis from within the vehicle, so the driver was subject to a search & @DrugWipeUK. One positive drug wipe later & up to £1000 worth of cocaine later....driver has been reported to @COPFS #DontDrugDrive #Fatal5.”