A woman walking along a street in Livingston was targeted in an attempted robbery when a man came up behind her and tried to snatch her handbag.

The man ran off empty-handed, but police are now appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area of Craigshill Road at the time of the incident around 2.40pm on Monday May 29. The 59-year-old woman was walking on Craigshill Road near Craigshill East Road when she was approached from behind by the man. After trying to steal her handbag, police say, he ran off in the direction of Fir Grove and Elm Grove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as white, in his early 20s, around 5ft 2 ins in height and of slim build. He was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Detective Constable Jennifer Rogers of Livingston Police Station said: “Our enquiries are continuing into this crime and we would appreciate any assistance that the public can give. If you were in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious, or have any personal footage, please contact officers through 101 with reference number 1895 of 29 May. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”