Police are searching for four men in connection with a series of property break-ins and vehicle thefts in West Lothian on Friday (January 27). Houses in Broxburn and Armadale were broken into and two BMWs stolen within hours, police said.

The first incident happened at around 3pm at a property on Steels Road, Broxburn. The house was broken into and a white BMW 4 Series (registration: KA54 MMR) was stolen, police said. Then at around 4.15pm, a property on Birkdale Park, Armadale was broken into and a grey BMW X5 was stolen. This vehicle was later recovered nearby, according to police.

Officers believe these incidents may be linked, and say four men were seen in a blue Seat Leon in the area around the time.

Detective Constable Rachel Royan said: “I would urge anyone with information on either of these incidents or the vehicles mentioned to get in touch with us. Similarly, anyone with dash cam or private CCTV footage of Broxburn or Armadale around that time yesterday afternoon, please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”