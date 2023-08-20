West Lothian crime: Thieves break into Armadale house before stealing black Golf GTI
Thieves broke into a house in West Lothian and stole keys to a black Volkswagen Golf GTI before driving off in the vehicle.
Police say the break-in took place in Dalyell Place, Armadale, at around 1.40am on Saturday, August 19, 2023. They say enquiries have established that three men were seen acting in a suspicious manner in the area around the time of the incident, and an Audi car was seen nearby.
Detective Constable Lynn Myles, from Livingston CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries, including both door-to-door and CCTV, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or the stolen Volkswagen Golf, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0882 of August 19. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”