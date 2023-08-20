Thieves broke into a house in West Lothian and stole keys to a black Volkswagen Golf GTI before driving off in the vehicle.

Police say the break-in took place in Dalyell Place, Armadale, at around 1.40am on Saturday, August 19, 2023. They say enquiries have established that three men were seen acting in a suspicious manner in the area around the time of the incident, and an Audi car was seen nearby.