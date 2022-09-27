The incident occurred at a house in Joseph Scott Gardens, West Lothian, at around 3.45am on Sunday, September 25.

Those responsible broke into the property and stole car keys, before making off with the vehicle.

Police are urging anyone who has information on the car’s whereabouts to come forward. The vehicle’s registration mark is DE21 WNR.

Detective Constable Ross Collett of CID said: “We are appealing to anyone who may know where the vehicle is to get in touch.

"We are carrying out enquiries to trace those responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0713 of 25 September, 2022.”