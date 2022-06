During the evening of Friday, June 24, the old Linlithgow Thistle changing room building was plastered with offensive language.

Three male youths, aged between 13 and 14, have been charged in connection with the racist graffiti.

These teenagers will be reported to the youth justice officer by police.

Before they were charged, a police officer confirmed the graffiti would be treated as a hate crime.