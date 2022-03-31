The 22-year-old man was cycling in the town at around 3am on Friday, March 25, when the men stopped him in the underpass between Almondvale East Road and Almondvale Drive.

One of them asked for a cigarette before they punched him in the face and made off with his bike, thankfully he did not need medical treatment.

The bike is a blue Apollo Phase with a 20in frame, worth around three-figures.

Both suspects are white and thought to be in their late 20’s. The victim described one of them to have ginger hair and an athletic build and said he was wearing a black t-shirt and black puffer jacket.

A description for the second suspect has not been given.

Following the incident Police Scotland is appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything around the time of the assault.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall, of Livingston CID, said: “Fortunately the man did not require medical treatment but was left shocked by what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything before and after the assault to get in touch. Likewise, if you know who these men might be please contact us.”

If you have any information you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1435 of Friday, March 25. If you would prefer to stay anonymous you can report information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

