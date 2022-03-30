The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to reports of a derelict building on fire near to Salter’s Road, Whitecraig, at 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 29.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene, however, they found it difficult to access the fire, as a huge pile of rubbish was blocking a nearby road.

Eventually, firefighters gained access to the building and extinguished the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no reported casualties and fire crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Station Commander Leslie Mason said: “These actions not only present additional risk of deliberate fire-setting but can also restrict firefighters access when needed, which could result in serious consequences.

“We would urge people to dispose of rubbish and waste responsibility.”

Firefighters struggled to get to the blaze near Whitecraig due to flytipping. (Photo credit: Leslie Mason)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.