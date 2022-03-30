East Lothian firefighters struggled to reach blaze near Whitecraig due to fly-tipping
A fire crew struggled to access the scene of a fire, due to a large amount of fly-tipping on a road in East Lothian.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to reports of a derelict building on fire near to Salter’s Road, Whitecraig, at 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 29.
Four fire appliances were sent to the scene, however, they found it difficult to access the fire, as a huge pile of rubbish was blocking a nearby road.
Eventually, firefighters gained access to the building and extinguished the blaze.
There were no reported casualties and fire crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Station Commander Leslie Mason said: “These actions not only present additional risk of deliberate fire-setting but can also restrict firefighters access when needed, which could result in serious consequences.
“We would urge people to dispose of rubbish and waste responsibility.”