News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

West Lothian crime: Woman arrested after being caught driving while more than eight times over the drink driving limit

Police arrested a woman, 49, after she was caught driving while more than eight times over the alcohol limit.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:03 am

Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped the motorist at Carmondean in Livingston on Monday.

She was made to do a roadside breath test for alcohol, and provided a reading of 187ug – which is more than eight times over the legal drink-driving limit.

Read More

Read More
East Lothian crime news: Woman taken to hospital after serious assault in Mussel...

Most Popular

Later on, at the station, she provided a lower reading of 140ug.

The driver was arrested, and was held in custody until sober. She has been reported to the procurator fiscal by police.

The legal limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 microgrammes (ug) of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

Being convicted of drink driving can result in a driving ban, a £5000 fine or imprisonment.

Police in West Lothian arrested a woman, 49, who was under the influence of alcohol while driving in Livingston.