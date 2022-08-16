Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Livingston Road Police stopped the motorist at Carmondean in Livingston on Monday.

She was made to do a roadside breath test for alcohol, and provided a reading of 187ug – which is more than eight times over the legal drink-driving limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Later on, at the station, she provided a lower reading of 140ug.

The driver was arrested, and was held in custody until sober. She has been reported to the procurator fiscal by police.

The legal limit for drivers in Scotland is 22 microgrammes (ug) of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

Being convicted of drink driving can result in a driving ban, a £5000 fine or imprisonment.