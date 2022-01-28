Police Scotland has confirmed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a ground floor flat in Katherine Street, Livingston on Thursday evening.

A number of local residents required alternative accommodation after they were evacuated from the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they sent 15 appliances to the incident, and fire officers worked throughout the night to extinguish the blaze.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Thursday, 27 January, officers received a report of a fire at a block of flats in Katherine Street, Livingston.

"One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not require hospital treatment.

"A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with wilful fireraising and police enquiries are ongoing.”

