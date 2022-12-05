Firefighters in Linlithgow were forced to call the police after a driver blocked the fire station’s driveway with a car.

Crews asked the driver to move the vehicle, after which the driver swore twice. A spokesman from Linlithgow Fire Station has now asked people to take care when parking in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement posted by the station said: “Last night, a vehicle decided to park at the entrance to the driveway that our firefighters use for parking when responding to emergency call-outs, rather than find alternative parking. This area has clear signage that it should be kept clear.

West Lothian news: Linlithgow firefighters sworn at twice after asking driver not to park in station driveway

“One of our firefighters attempted to trace the driver but was unsuccessful so we had to contact Police to help us. Before Police arrived, the driver and occupants returned. Our Firefighter attempted to engage with the occupants of the vehicle and explain that this area is not for public parking; sadly, our firefighter was then swore at twice and informed that they will park where they want to amongst other incorrect assumptions. This area is not owned by local businesses, or for their or patrons use."

It went on to explain that the station is an “on call station” and therefore firefighters do not work within, but are local people who live and work in the area and are called by pager when needed. They have to be at the station within five minutes of receiving the call, which is why it is important that the parking area is kept completely clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad