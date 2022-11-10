Officers in West Lothian are trying to trace Gabriella Hasko, 13, who is missing from Bathgate. She was last seen in Marina Road, Bathgate, at around 9am on Wednesday, November 9.The 13-year-old is described as being around 4 foot 11 inches in height, with long red or auburn hair. When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and black trainers, with a white top and a black body warmer. She was also carrying a backpack.Police posted a picture of the teenager of social media, and urged the public to help them trace Gabriella.