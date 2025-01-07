West Lothian pub troublemakers facing ban after 'violent altercations' put staff at risk
The Tally Ho, in Winchburgh, made its announcement on social media, saying a “small minority” were responsible for making the locals and families who visit the venue feel unwelcome.
The family-run boozer, which is owned by Heineken’s Star Pubs & Bars, said verbal or physical abuse of staff will not be tolerated and will result in an immediate ban.
In a post on Facebook, general manager Aimee O’Malley wrote: “At the Tally Ho, we have always labelled and treated it as a family pub.
“Every single event we put together to give back to the community, ultimately we want people to enjoy coming into the pub and have a positive experience. Over the last couple of months, the behaviour of some of our ‘guests’ has made it apparent that little respect is given to the pub and my team.
“To be crystal clear, verbal or physical abuse of our team and fellow guests will NOT be tolerated and any aggressive or violent behaviour will result in an immediate ban.
“My staff and customer safety is our no.1 priority and I will not have the small minority this post is directed at to ruin the reputation of the Tally Ho or allow the locals and families who choose to come here feel unwelcome.
“As a result of the latest actions of a few people no events have been planned for 2025, as I can’t take the risk of another violent altercation. We will review this later in the year.
“To those of you who come in every day or week, thank you for your continued support, patience and tolerance. If we can all please work together to make 2025 a great one.”
The Tally Ho is described on its website as a “one of a kind pub serving “fantastic food and drink”.