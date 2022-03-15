Hutchinson was thought to have been born in Scotland in 1733. He was trained in medicine and headed to to Jamaica just before he turned 30 years old.

He purchased an estate in the St Ann Parish, far from any populated area, though is thought to have stolen the cattle which he raised there.

Hutchinson’s castle was built by him on his land, and he named it Edinburgh Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Hutchinson: Who was the 'Mad Doctor of Edinburgh Castle' - Jamaica's first recorded 'serial killer'

Travellers heading from St Ann’s Bay towards Kingston would pass by the castle, and either be picked off by Hutchison with a single shot, or he would invite them in for food, refreshments and entertainments, before killing them.

Hutchinson owned slaved – people he purchased, brutalised and terrorised, who he made dispose of the bodies.

They spoke of him drinking the blood of his victims, before dismembering them.

There was a sink hole on his estate which became known as Hutchinson’s Hole, where the slaves were forced to throw the bodies.

Jamaica was made an English colony from 1655, and then a British colony from 1707.

It gained its independence in 1962.

In the 1770s, during Hutchinson's era, there were thought to be over 200,000 black slaves in the country.

People, who could, started avoiding his Castle out of fear, as rumours of his crimes circulated but it was only when he shot dead a soldier, John Callendar, in public, did he realise he was in trouble.

He tried to make a run for it, heading Old Harbour and leaping on a ship, but was captured by the Royal Navy.

He was made to stand trial, though reportedly was only charged with one murder despite the many that were alleged.

The stories reported by Hutchinson’s slaves allegedly said that there was a group of men involved in the many murder’s, not just one.

Hutchinson was found guilty and hanged in Spanish Town Square in 1773.

Although it is not known how many people he killed, roughly 43 watches and a large amount of clothes were found in his home.

A Jamaican tourism website states: “today, locals warn visitors to stay away from the castle as the ghosts of the murders’ victims roam the estate.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.