The resident, who asked not to be named, runs a Twitter page called SOS Cockburn Street, where she posts videos and photographs of dangerous driving on Cockburn Street.

She has recorded vehicles parking and driving on the pavement, as well as incidents where cars and lorries have driven or reversed the wrong way up the one-way partially-pedestrianised street.

She believes that the temporary hospitality structures on the street are partly to blame for the dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huts, which were built during the pandemic to allow businesses to trade outdoors, were recently denied retrospective planning permission – but still remain in place. The council has agreed to take a relaxed approach on the structures until October 7.

Cars are unable to park on the street without blocking the road due to the large huts, which “take up half the carriageway”, according to the resident. She has witnessed countless cars disregard the law, and park on the pavement.

She believes it will not be long before somebody gets hurt. She said: “Some poor kid running up Fleshmarket Close will run out onto the pavement and get hit, in a place that should be safe for pedestrians”.

“Something has to be done before that happens”.

Cockburn Street is a pedestrian priority zone, however, vehicles frequently park on the pavements.

The resident has also seen an increase in anti-social behaviour since the huts were constructed. She said: “Most of them are not being used, and when they are, they’re used at night-time, by people with beer and kebabs who want to sit in them and make a racket at 2am.”

She described the huts as “ugly”, and said: “They don’t have a place in a World Heritage Site.”

"They are fire-hazards and they have vermin.”

The temporary structures in Cockburn Street will be allowed to stay in place until October.

Despite reporting several incidents of dangerous driving to the police, she has been told by officers that they do not record retrospective events.

Edinburgh City Council have recently implemented loading restrictions and parking measures in response to complaints received from locals living on the street.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We’ve been listening to concerns around inconsiderate parking on Cockburn Street and we’re acting on this.

“Loading has been prohibited between the junction of the High Street and Fleshmarket Close on the south side of Cockburn Street, covering the footpaths at this point too, and we’ve increased parking attendant presence to make sure these new restrictions are being adhered to.

“We’ve written to businesses to update them on the changes, and encouraging them to urge suppliers to behave responsibly.

"We will also be keeping the existence of temporary structures for hospitality businesses on Cockburn Street under review during this time.”

While the resident is pleased with the employment of a parking attendant, she has not seen a significant improvement in drivers behaviour on the “lawless” street.

She believes that Edinburgh City Council should immediately order businesses to remove the sheds on the street, and has also suggested bollards be put in place to stop vehicles mounting the pavement.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.