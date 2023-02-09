Officers are growing increasingly concerned for missing man William Stewart, who they believe may have travelled to Edinburgh.

The 33-year-old was last seen in East Kilbride, at about 2.30am on Thursday, 9 February, near Germiston Crescent. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since this time. Officers believe William may have travelled to Edinburgh. He is also known to frequent the East Kilbride and Glasgow areas, and could also be in Inverclyde or Ayrshire.

William is described as being six foot tall, of medium build, with auburn hair and a beard. He is thought to be wearing a khaki jacket and dark jeans.

Police believe a missing man from East Kilbride, William Stewart, may be in Edinburgh.

Police are currently searching for William, and are appealing to the public for information as part of their efforts. Inspector Gareth Brown, East Kilbride Police Station, said: “Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries since he was reported missing, but so far, he has not been traced, and no one has confirmed any sightings of him.We are growing increasingly concerned for William, and we would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact us. I would ask William himself, if you are reading this please get in touch with your family, friends or police.”