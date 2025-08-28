Woman dies in hospital after Edinburgh 'assault' in Restalrig which saw man arrested and road closed

A woman has died after she was rushed to hospital this morning following an alleged assault in Edinburgh.

A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with the assault of a woman after police were called at around 1am on Thursday, August 28, to a report of a disturbance at a property in Restalrig Avenue.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. The 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and enquiries are ongoing.

A woman has died following reports of an assault this morning in Restalrig, with Restalrig Avenue still closed while police carry out enquiries.placeholder image
A woman has died following reports of an assault this morning in Restalrig, with Restalrig Avenue still closed while police carry out enquiries. | Scotsman

Restalrig Avenue was closed this morning and remains closed this afternoon while enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this extremely difficult time.

"There will be a continued police presence in the area while our investigations continue and I would urge anyone with any concerns, or information, to approach these officers."

