Woman dies in hospital after Edinburgh 'assault' in Restalrig which saw man arrested and road closed
A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with the assault of a woman after police were called at around 1am on Thursday, August 28, to a report of a disturbance at a property in Restalrig Avenue.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. The 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the assault and enquiries are ongoing.
Restalrig Avenue was closed this morning and remains closed this afternoon while enquiries are carried out.
Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this extremely difficult time.
"There will be a continued police presence in the area while our investigations continue and I would urge anyone with any concerns, or information, to approach these officers."