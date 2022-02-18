The 36-year-old victim flagged down a female taxi driver to ask for help after she was assaulted in Sighthill Last weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 13, sometime between 1.40am and 2am on Calder Road near the junction with Sighthill Avenue.

Police are now appealing for information to try to find the attacker and figure out exactly what happened.

Officers are particularly keen to try to find the taxi driver who assisted the woman directly after the incident as she may have information valuable to the investigation.

Police Constable Mark McCreight said: “This woman has been seriously injured and therefore it is vital we establish exactly what happened here.

“We are looking to speak with the female driver who stopped to help as we believe she may be able to assist us with our enquiries. We would urge her to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone else who was in the area who has any further information to get in touch. Were you in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning? You may have dash-cam footage that can help us.”

If you have any information on the incident which took place last week you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0444 of Sunday, February 13.

Alternatively, If you have information to share but would like to do so anonymously you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

