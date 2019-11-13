Woman rescued from Water of Leith as police and paramedics called
The emergency services were called after a report of a woman falling into the water.
A woman has been rescued from the Water of Leith this afternoon.
A police spokesman said officers were called to the incident, by The Shore, at about 1:35pm following a report that a woman had fallen into the freezing cold water.
The spokesman said: "She has been rescued and left in the care of the ambulance service."
The woman was breathing when she came out of the water but no further details were available about her condition.
Local reports suggest the woman may be elderly but this has not yet been confirmed.
One man at the scene, Iain Kay, said he spoke to officers at the scene and was told the woman should be okay.
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.