Jiordia Wragg, a law student from Dunfermline, put her Gucci bag up on Facebook market place, a bag that had been purchased originally for £1,750 last June.

She explained that, as she never used the bag, she decided to sell it, and put it online for £1500.

"The guy bargained for it, and I brought down the price.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime: Fife woman scammed out of bag worth over £1,000 by two men from Edinburgh

"So last Wednesday, he came round to buy it.

"I was running late, and he was at least half an hour early, so I was already rushing and everything.

"I never thought it would be a scam – I thought it would be this guy and a girlfriend.”

Instead, two men turned up saying they were from Edinburgh and were here for the bag.

Jiordia let them in and took them through to her living room and described how the two started a lot of small talk, trying to build trust.

"They gave me their phone to put in my sort code and account number.

"They did it right in front of me.

"The money did not appear in my account, they said it was because it was from an Irish bank account, and so it could take a few hours to come through.”

She now believes they used a fake banking app to make her believe that the money had been transferred.

A close friend of Jiordia and her husband had recently been the victim of a violent crime, and the couple started to feel nervous about the two strangers in their house.

"I had a feeling something was wrong,” she continued, “I asked if they were able to ring the bank.

“The guy then said that I was making a big fuss for the sake of a bag.”

She ended up asked for their number so she could contact them if there was a problem, and the men left the house with the bag.

The money never arrived in her account.

After reporting it to the police, Jiordia took to Facebook to see if anyone else had had a similar experience says she found several people in the Edinburgh area who had been through something similar.

She now just wants to raise awareness, so no one else has to go through what she has.

She believes that the scammers are targeting items online that are worth substantial amounts of money, rather products that cost lower amounts.

"I know I’m not going to see my item again. When it happened, I was sleepless, just so stressed out. I’d lost my money.

"I’m only working part time at the moment. I’m a full time student.

"Honestly, I felt like an idiot,” she concluded, “I just felt really disgusted. I felt sick. It’s put me off selling completely.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson commented: “Around 10.05pm on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022, we received a report of an incident of fraud in Dunfermline.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.