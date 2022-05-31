The fracas, during the match between Tynecastle FC and Portobello CFA 2006s, is now being investigated by police after witnesses said both parents and players were involved in the incident.

The incident occurred in the dying seconds of the South East Region Cup Final, held at the Hallhill Centre in Dunbar, with a tense match tied at 2-2.

Tynecastle FC say their players came under attack after a Portobello striker collided with the Tynecastle keeper.

The youth cup final was held at the Hallhill Centre in Dunbar, East Lothian. Picture: Google

Parents and players then became involved in a mass brawl, with one witness telling the Evening News that “players were punched to the floor, spectators including adults and subs were on the pitch fighting like two gangs”.

In a statement released by Tynecastle FC, the club said: “Everyone's concern during and after Sunday was the welfare of the Portobello player who was injured in an accidental collision with our goalkeeper. We are pleased to hear that the player has returned home and will make a full recovery.

“The game was abandoned due to the serious injury sustained by the Portobello player not as a result of the chaos that ensued afterwards.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and we have been handed various videos which show innocent Tynecastle players being subjected to unprovoked physical attacks and racial abuse, by spectators, which will be passed onto the police.

“We also wish to make it clear contrary to media reports that no one from Tynecastle or any of the 4 match officials present or various

officials present alerted us to any alleged kick at the injured Portobello player.

"We believe the video of the game will prove this alleged kick did not happen.

“The club were disappointed by the action of a minority of spectators who were not supporters of Tynecastle.

"This left a sour note on an excellent cup final up to that point.

"We also stand by the match referee who was subjected to horrific verbal abuse and support him.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to reports of a fight at a pitch on Kellie Road, Dunbar, at around 6.20pm on Sunday.