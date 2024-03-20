Edinburgh roads: Locals shocked by Polwarth diversion as cars directed down one-way street
Shocked locals have complained to the council about a temporary diversion which is directing cars into oncoming traffic down a street with a one-way section.
Road works have seen Polwarth Crescent closed with drivers diverted via Merchiston Ave, including up a one way section.
It has sparked safety fears after locals witnessed pedestrians in near misses with cars having to 'jump out of the way'.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter one Edinburgh resident said: "This is incredibly dangerous to pedestrians- saw several who didn't know this having to hurriedly jump out of the way of cars."
"I get them diverting, but I don't think they appreciate how dangerous it is sending that traffic the wrong way on a one way road. Nearly caught out several pedestrians when I passed it today, they need to urgently rethink pedestrian safety here over vehicular access."
Responding to the complaint Edinhelp, the account run by the council said: "Your concern has been passed to the Traffic Management company that is maintaining the diversion to find a solution as soon as possible."
It added that the change is required for this week but it could be extended due to 'unforeseen situations'.
Edinburgh council has been contacted for comment.
