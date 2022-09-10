The Pop Idol star, best known for his song ‘Colourblind’, was found dead in his US apartment last month at the age of 41.

Now, an investigation and autopsy into his death has ruled it was an accident.

Mr Campbell Danesh died from "inhalation of chloroethane", the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed.

Darius Campbell Danesh at Woolworths, in Watford, in 2005. The Scottish singer's death has been ruled an accident (Credit: PA)

Autopsy documents obtained by the PA news agency listed "toxic effects of chloroethane" as well as "suffocation" as having contributed to his death. A medical examiner ruled his death was accidental.

A statement released by the singer’s family previously said local police in Rochester, Minnesota, had found "no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances".

Born in Glasgow, Darius went on to study English Literature and Philosophy at the University of Edinburgh.

He rose to fame in the ITV show Popstars in 2001, having also appeared on the first ever Pop Idol, which was eventually won by Will Young.

Darius Campbell Danesh, pictured at the Olivier Awards in 2016, had a sucessful West End career after his time in the pop business. (Picture: Anthony Harvey/Getty)

After Pop Idol, Mr Campbell Danesh turned down Simon Cowell's offer of a record deal and instead signed with producer Steve Lillywhite, whose credits include U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Following his death, his ex-wife Natasha Henstridge wrote: “There are no words Darius… only Love Love Love. Forever Janam.”

What is chloroethane?

Chloroethane, also known as ethyl chloride, is a colourless gas which can be used as a refrigerant, anaesthetic, or thickening agent for substances like paint. It is also used as a recreational drug.