Darius Campbell Danesh dead in US apartment: Readers react to death of former University of Edinburgh student
The family of Scottish singer and Pop Idol star Darius Campbell-Danesh announced yesterday that the 41-year-old had been found dead in his US apartment.
The singer, known for hits such as Colourblind and Rushes, was found unresponsive in his bed on August 11 and was pronounced dead later that day. His family, who live in Bearsden, Glasgow, said it was “with great sadness” that they told the world of his death.
Many paid tribute to the former University of Edinburgh student following his death, including former Pop Idol presenters Ant and Dec and Gareth Gates, who competed against Darius in the first series of the programme and came second to Will Young. Darius came third in the series.
Edinburgh Evening News readers also expressed their sadness at the news, with some even having shared memories of the singer.
Reader Wilma Roberts said Darius had been a customer at the Bank of Scotland while he was a student in the Capital.
"Such a wee charmer, many a story he spun! Beautiful young man. Hard to take in,” she said of the news.
Lynn Bye also shared a memory of meeting the star at Edinburgh Airport.
She said: “So sad to read this awful news. I had the pleasure of meeting Darius in Edinburgh Airport.
"Such a lovely, friendly, charming young man. Thinking of his loved ones, taken far too soon.”
Jason Van Hagen added: “I met him once upon a time at my work. He was a nice guy. So sad.”
Those who hadn’t met the former English Literature and Philosophy student were also shocked and saddened by the news.
Viv Swanson said: “So very sad, sincere condolences to his family and friends.”
Kevin Duff described it as “tragic news” while Marie Clunie Buckler said: “My heart is breaking”.
Loraine Ogilvie added: “So sad, so young, so talented. RIP.
"Lucky to have seen him on stage in London. Condolences to his family.”
A statement released by his family said: “The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.
"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."