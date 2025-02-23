Death of man in Edinburgh treated as unexplained
The death of a 53-year-old man who died suddenly in Edinburgh is being treated as unexplained by police.
On Saturday, February 22, emergency services were called to an address in Drummond Street shortly before 4pm. There are not believed to be suspicious circumstances.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.55pm on Saturday, February 22 we were called to an address in Drummond Street, Edinburgh following the sudden death of a 53-year-old man.
“His death is being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
