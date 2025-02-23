The death of a 53-year-old man who died suddenly in Edinburgh is being treated as unexplained by police.

Police were called to an address in Drummond Street, Edinburgh on Saturday, February 22 | Google Maps

On Saturday, February 22, emergency services were called to an address in Drummond Street shortly before 4pm. There are not believed to be suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.55pm on Saturday, February 22 we were called to an address in Drummond Street, Edinburgh following the sudden death of a 53-year-old man.

“His death is being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”