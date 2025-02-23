Death of man in Edinburgh treated as unexplained

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 12:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The death of a 53-year-old man who died suddenly in Edinburgh is being treated as unexplained by police.
Police were called to an address in Drummond Street, Edinburgh on Saturday, February 22Police were called to an address in Drummond Street, Edinburgh on Saturday, February 22
Police were called to an address in Drummond Street, Edinburgh on Saturday, February 22 | Google Maps

On Saturday, February 22, emergency services were called to an address in Drummond Street shortly before 4pm. There are not believed to be suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.55pm on Saturday, February 22 we were called to an address in Drummond Street, Edinburgh following the sudden death of a 53-year-old man.

“His death is being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Related topics:EdinburghEmergency servicesPolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice