The death of a man who was found on a walkway near Portobello beach is being treated by police as ‘unexplained’.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the promenade next to Seafield Road East at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 26.

Police are treating the death as unexplained but a spokesman said there doesn’t appear to be any ‘suspicious circumstances’.

He added that the man’s next of kin have been made aware.

Police were called to Seafield Road East in Edinburgh at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 26 | Google Maps

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 26, we were called to the death of a 62-year-old man in the Seafield Road East area of Portobello.

“His next of kin is aware. The death is being treated as unexplained however there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”