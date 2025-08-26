Edinburgh's Cowgate re-opened after man taken to hospital following incident yesterday afternoon

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
Edinburgh’s Cowgate has re-opened after it was closed yesterday afternoon by police after a man was injured, who has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police enquries are ongoing into the incident, reported at around 2pm on Monday, August 25. Emergency services descended on the city centre street on the final day of the Fringe - after police received reports of a person having been injured.

The busy thoroughfare was taped off between Pleasance and Blackfriars Street, with multiple police officers in attendance. Drivers and members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

The Cowgate was closed from 2pm on Monday afternoon, but has since re-opened.placeholder image
The Cowgate was closed from 2pm on Monday afternoon, but has since re-opened. | National World

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Cowgate has since reopened following a report of an injured person around 2pm on Monday, 25 August, 2025.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”

