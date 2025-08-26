Edinburgh’s Cowgate has re-opened after it was closed yesterday afternoon by police after a man was injured, who has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police enquries are ongoing into the incident, reported at around 2pm on Monday, August 25. Emergency services descended on the city centre street on the final day of the Fringe - after police received reports of a person having been injured.

The busy thoroughfare was taped off between Pleasance and Blackfriars Street, with multiple police officers in attendance. Drivers and members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cowgate was closed from 2pm on Monday afternoon, but has since re-opened. | National World

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The Cowgate has since reopened following a report of an injured person around 2pm on Monday, 25 August, 2025.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing.”