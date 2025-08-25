A busy city centre road in Edinburgh has been closed by police after a person was injured.

Emergency services descended on Cowgate at around 2pm on Monday, August 25 - the final day of the Fringe - after police received reports of a person having been injured.

The busy thoroughfare has been taped off between Pleasance and Blackfriars Street, with multiple police officers currently in attendance.

The exact nature of the incident is currently unknown but drivers and members of the public have been urged to avoid the area.

A local resident, who was walking past the scene, said: “There’s police tape in place at Pleasance so no cars can go down the Cowgate from there but the incident looks like it’s happened further up the street near Blackfriars Street.

“There’s more police tape in place there as well as fencing and a road closed sign. That’s also where all the officers are standing. One police officer was speaking to drivers who were obviously trying to access the road. But it’s hard to get an idea of what’s actually happened.

“I heard someone was injured so I hope everyone involved is okay.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Cowgate is closed from Blackfriars Street to the Pleasance following the report of a person injured received around 2pm on Monday, August 25.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the public and road users are advised to avoid the area.”