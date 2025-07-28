Decision on historic East Lothian hotel called in by Scottish Ministers

A decision to let a historic hotel be demolished has been called in by Scottish Ministers after councillors went against their own officers advice.

East Lothian councillors voted to approve plans to tear down the Golf Hotel, in North Berwick, and replace it with 14 flats at a meeting earlier this year.

The decision went against planning officers recommendations and objections from Historic Environment Scotland who are a statutory body.

In a letter to the local authority Scottish Ministers have confirmed they will consider the application themselves and issue a decision.

It comes after the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland (AHSS) also called for Government intervention describing the unlisted building as “architecturally distinguished” adding it occupies a “key position in the North Berwick conservation area.

Former Golf Hotel set to be demolished for new flats | Google Maps

The Golf Hotel closed commercially in 2006 and had been used by its owners for staff accommodation until it was bought by its current owners during the pandemic.

However plans to demolish the building and build 14 flats on the site, on Dirleton Avenue, were recommended for refusal by planning officers who said it had not been proven that the hotel could not continue to operate as a commercial venture.

And Historic Environment Scotland (HES) objected to its demolition after describing the building as having historic and architectural significance in the town.

At a planning committee meeting in March East Lothian councillors heard the former hotel had initially been a house for a single family who used it in the last century as a holiday home evening bringing their own cattle with them so the children did not have to drink local milk.

Caledonian Heritable bought the building in 2021 and applied for permission to demolish it and build 14 luxury flats on the site.

Objectors to the demolition said the building should be given listed status and was an important part of the town’s conservation area.

A council spokesperson said: “Scottish Ministers have called in the application for the demolition of the former Golf Hotel meaning it will now be for them to determine.

“We have submitted the necessary information required to begin the process and made all local members, the community council and objectors aware of this action.”