10 new Edinburgh hotel developments that could transform city's landscape forever

A New Town office building could be converted into a 102-bedroom hotel under plans submitted to the council. Albany House, on the corner of Albany Street and Broughton Street was built on the site of the former Barony St James Church - once a city landmark with its 180ft tower - which was demolished in 1983. The legal firm which currently occupies the premises is relocating to new offices in the city centre later this year. And the plans submitted by Artisan Real Estate would see the five-storey sandstone office building turned into a hotel, which would operate under the “Hub by Premier Inn” brand, with 102 bedrooms, lounge and dining space for guests. A reheat kitchen is proposed at basement level. Most of the external structure of the building - which was designed to reflect the adjacent Georgian neoclassical town houses - would remain unchanged, but the top floor would be given a contemporary new cladding and finish. There would be minor alterations to the entrance and all the windows would be replaced. | supplied