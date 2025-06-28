10 new Edinburgh hotel developments that could transform city's landscape forever

There have been many planning applications submitted this year to bring new hotels to Edinburgh, including a large rise in recent times of boutique and aparthotels earmarked for the city.
And with demand for office space dropping in recent years due to more and more people working from home since the Covid pandemic, there are plans to turn many Edinburgh offices into hotels, including at the Gyle, the New Town, Morrison Street and Festival Square.
1. Planned new Premier Inn
The Edinburgh city centre office block of Capital House in Festival Square will be transformed into a new Premier Inn hotel if plans are approved. Whitbread PLC, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, has submitted plans to transform Capital House into a 195-bedroom Premier Inn, with a commitment to investing more than £21 million in the conversion of the existing building into a hotel.
After acquiring the 65,350 sq ft gross office block off Lothian Road last year, Whitbread has been preparing a planning application to change the use of the building to a hotel, which was submitted to Edinburgh City Council on May 2. | Orbit
2. Office building to become 102-bedroom hotel?
A New Town office building could be converted into a 102-bedroom hotel under plans submitted to the council.
Albany House, on the corner of Albany Street and Broughton Street was built on the site of the former Barony St James Church - once a city landmark with its 180ft tower - which was demolished in 1983.
The legal firm which currently occupies the premises is relocating to new offices in the city centre later this year.
And the plans submitted by Artisan Real Estate would see the five-storey sandstone office building turned into a hotel, which would operate under the “Hub by Premier Inn” brand, with 102 bedrooms, lounge and dining space for guests. A reheat kitchen is proposed at basement level.
Most of the external structure of the building - which was designed to reflect the adjacent Georgian neoclassical town houses - would remain unchanged, but the top floor would be given a contemporary new cladding and finish. There would be minor alterations to the entrance and all the windows would be replaced. | supplied
3. City centre theatre
Morningbridge Ltd submitted plans on June 5 for internal refurbishment at the Rose Theatre to form a 47-room apart hotel with a cafe/ bar area in the roof at 204 Rose Street. This was followed by a change of use application the following day.
The proposals will reuse the Grade B-listed building built in 1908, with alterations to convert the building into serviced apartments, with accommodation over five floors.
If the current plans are approved, the ground level will include the main entrance to the apart hotel, a lobby area and reception, circulation spaces to stairwells and lift, six hotel rooms, bike and luggage store, staff room, office and storage.
The basement level will accommodate 10 rooms, along with staff changing, laundry/storage, and plant rooms. The first floor would feature eight hotel rooms, as well as access to stairs and lift, a store and plant room. The second and third floors would each have a further eight rooms, with seven rooms on the fourth floor. | Submitted Photo: Supplied
4. Next to new Edinburgh Arena
Plans have been revealed to build a new hotel at the South Gyle, around 100 yards from the proposed new Edinburgh Arena.
Mollie's Motels Limited submitted a pre-application notice on June 7 to build a new hotel with restaurant on vacant land between Station Park and the Edinburgh tram line as it bends north from Edinburgh Park Station.
With the plans at such an early stage there isn’t much detail currently available about the proposed new hotel, with the application listed as “hotel with ancillary facilities including restaurant, with associated infrastructure, works, landscaping, access, and car parking, on land 140 metres north of 15 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh. | Google Maps
