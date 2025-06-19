Plans revealed for new hotel next to proposed Edinburgh Arena and Edinburgh Park Station
Mollie's Motels Limited submitted a pre-application notice on June 7 to build a new hotel with restaurant on vacant land between Station Park and the Edinburgh tram line as it bends north from Edinburgh Park Station.
With the plans at such an early stage there isn’t much detail currently available about the proposed new hotel, with the application listed as “hotel with ancillary facilities including restaurant, with associated infrastructure, works, landscaping, access, and car parking, on land 140 metres north of 15 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh.
The new hotel is earmarked for derelict land around 100 yards from the site of the approved new 8,500 capacity Edinburgh Arena along Station Park to the east, with work expected to begin in the near future on what would be Edinburgh’s largest indoor concert hall.
With a Premier Inn already situated between the two sites and a Novotel across the railway and tram line at Lochside Avenue, Mollie’s Motels clearly believe the new arena will increase demand for hotels in the Edinburgh Park and South Gyle areas to accommodate music fans attending Edinburgh Arena in the future.
Ensure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Edinburgh residents will have the chance to learn more about the proposed new hotel at Station Park, with public consultation events scheduled to take place at 1 New Park Square, Airborne Place, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, June 25, 4pm-7pm, and Wednesday, July 23, 4pm-7pm.
A consultation website, www.molliesedinburghpark.com, will provide an overview of the proposed development. An online questionnaire will be available on the website from the day of the first consultation event, and close 10 days following the event. Leaflets were also due to be distributed to premises in close proximity to the site from the start of this week.